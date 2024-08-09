Night showers to continue in TN due to monsoon winds

The Regional Meteorological Centre has reported that the ongoing evening and night showers in Tamil Nadu, caused by variations in the speed of the monsoon winds, are expected to continue for a few more days. The Regional Meteorological Centre has reported that the ongoing evening and night showers in Tamil Nadu, caused by variations in the speed of the monsoon winds, are expected to continue for a few more days.

In a statement released by the Meteorological Centre, it was noted that the changes in the westerly wind speed are currently resulting in widespread moderate rainfall during the evening and night in Tamil Nadu. There is a possibility of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in a few places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days.

The forecast indicates that the day after tomorrow, some areas in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts may experience heavy rainfall. On the 12th, heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Erode, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Perambalur districts. In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain cloudy over the next two days, with chances of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in a few areas.

Additionally, the independent weather forecasting website ‘Weatherman’ has predicted rain with thunderstorms in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur districts, as well as in Madurai, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, and Ranipet districts.