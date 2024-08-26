Prison officials suspended over special treatment for Darshan

Bengaluru: Seven prison officials have been suspended and the Superintendent of the Central jail at Parappana Agrahara in the city has been transferred after a photograph went viral in social media showing leading Kannada actor Darshan in the prison garden with his friends.

Those suspended include jailers Sharan Basappa Amingad and Prabhu S Khandelwal, assistant jailers L S Kuppeswamy and Srikanth Talwar, head warder Venkappa, Sampath Kumar and warder K Basappa, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters here on Monday.

He said soon after the matter came to his knowledge he directed the Director General of Police who sent a team of senior police officials. Their inquiry confirmed the involvement of the suspended officers in facilitatig special treatment to Darshan, the Minister.

The actor is currently in judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case.