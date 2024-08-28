Gauff, Djokovic triumphs 

Novak Djokovic, targeting a record 25th Grand Slam, began his quest with a commanding 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Radu Albot. Djokovic, coming off an Olympic gold and seeking to regain his hard-court rhythm, emphasized the need for stability and improvement as he progresses through the tournament.

Dominic Thiem marked his final appearance at the Majors with a match against up-and-coming star Ben Shelton. Despite a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 loss, Thiem reflected on his career with appreciation, highlighting his memorable success at the US Open in 2020. His farewell was both a moment of closure and a tribute to his storied career.

The opening round set the tone for what promises to be a dynamic tournament, with players like Gauff, Djokovic, and Thiem navigating their distinct paths and aspirations.