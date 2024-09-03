Modi departs for official visit to Brunei

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed confidence of advancing India’s historical ties with Brunei and deepening its Strategic Partnership with Singapore, as he embarked on a visit to the two countries.

Noting that it will be first ever bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Brunei Darussalam, he said in his departure statement that he looked forward to his meetings with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to advance the historical relationship to new heights.

Modi will travel to Singapore on Wednesday.

He said he looked forward to the opportunity to meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Modi will also meet leaders of the Singapore’s business community.

“I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development,” he said.

Both countries, he said, are important partners in India’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision.

He said, “I am confident that my visits would further strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore and the larger ASEAN region.

Mehe Congress took a swipe at him on Tuesday, asking when will “our frequent flyer” make a ‘humanitarian’ visit to the troubled state of Manipur. Prime Minister Modi is visiting Brunei on September 3-4 at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all existing sectors.

He is slated to visit Singapore on September 4-5 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The non-biological PM is making what is being billed as a ‘historic’ visit to Brunei, after which he goes to Singapore. When is our frequent flyer going to make a ‘humanitarian’ visit to the troubled state of Manipur?”