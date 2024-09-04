Hoax bomb threat to Anna varsity

Chennai: Anna University received a bomb threat via email in the early hours of Wednesday, sparking immediate concern and action from authorities.

The university administration promptly notified the police, who swiftly responded by initiating an investigation and deploying sniffer dogs across the campus to ensure the safety of students and staff.

After a thorough search, the authorities determined that the bomb threat was a hoax. No explosive devices were found on the premises, and normalcy was restored on campus.

The Kotturpuram police have launched further inquiries to trace the source of the false threat. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for causing unnecessary panic.

Authorities have emphasized the seriousness of such false alarms and warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in making the hoax threat.