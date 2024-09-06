J-K polls: Congress chief Karra files nomination from Central Shalteng

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday filed nomination papers from the Central Shalteng Assembly constituency.

He urged the people to vote wisely asserting that it was not just an election after 10 years, but an opportunity to shape Jammu and Kashmir’s destiny “for the next 100 years”.

The 69-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir minister also defended his party’s alliance with the National Conference, saying it was to fight against “dictatorship” and to “reclaim what is rightfully ours”.

Thursday was the last day for the filing of nomination papers for the second phase of the three-phase assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Central Shalteng is among 26 segments spread across Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam in Kashmir, and Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts in Jammu that will go to polls on September 25