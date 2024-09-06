Woman alleges physical assault by auto driver over canceling ride in Bengaluru

A woman has alleged that she faced harassment and was physically assaulted by an auto driver here after she cancelled the ride booked through an app.

She said the incident happened on Wednesday when she and her friend booked two autos on Ola.

Ola responded to her on social media platform ‘X’ saying they would investigate the incident, which it said “sounds quite alarming”, after she tagged the ride-hailing company in her posts demanding immediate action.

Additional Director General of Police Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar assured that appropriate action would be taken.

The video of the incident was also shared by the woman on the social media platform.

“Yesterday in Bangalore (Bengaluru), my friend & I booked two autos on Ola due to peak hours. I arrived first, so she canceled hers. The other auto driver followed us, furious. Despite explaining the situation, he started shouting and hurling abuse,” the woman alleged.