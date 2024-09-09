Modi to have ‘farewell’ meeting with Biden in Delaware

As the United States gears up for its presidential election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to have a significant “farewell meeting” with President Joe Biden on September 21 in Wilmington, Delaware. This meeting is not just another diplomatic encounter but marks a critical moment in the US-India relationship, occurring just weeks before Americans head to the polls to decide their next leader.

Wilmington, the home city of the 81-year-old Biden, will host what is likely to be the last in-person meeting between the two leaders before Biden’s term concludes. This meeting is particularly poignant, as it could be the final opportunity for Modi and Biden to discuss bilateral issues face-to-face, before Biden and First Lady Jill Biden vacate the White House in January 2025.

The significance of this meeting extends beyond the symbolic farewell. Modi and Biden will be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for a summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad. This four-nation coalition, comprising India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, plays a crucial role in countering China’s growing influence and assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad summit in Delaware will focus on enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has become increasingly central to global geopolitics. With China’s aggressive posturing and territorial claims in the South China Sea and beyond, the Quad’s role as a stabilizing force in the region is more critical than ever.

Over the years, Modi and Biden have built a strong rapport, fostering closer ties between India and the United States. Their partnership has seen significant developments in defense, trade, and technology cooperation. The farewell meeting in Delaware could serve as an opportunity to review the progress made in these areas and outline a roadmap for future collaboration, regardless of who occupies the White House in the coming years.