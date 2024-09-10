Mighty India beats Japan 

Sukhjeet Singh struck a brace as defending champions India thrashed Japan 5-1 in a league match to notch up their second consecutive win in the men’s Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.

Sukhjeet scored in the second and 60th minutes while Abhishek (3rd), Sanjay (17th) and Uttam Singh (54th) were the other Indian goal getters.

Matsumoto Kazumasa pulled one back for Japan in the 41st minute.

Four-time champions India, who had beaten China 3-0 in their opening round-robin league match on Sunday, got two penalty corners as against five of Japan.

India were quick to get the lead with Sukhjeet scoring a brilliant field goal in the second minute of the match itself. It was Sanjay, hovering on the right side of the circle, lobbed in a cross that was swiftly deflected by Sukhjeet.