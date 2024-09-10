Good bye, says Alex Morgan

Fighting tears, Alex Morgan waved to the crowd and walked off the field for the last time on Sunday as she capped an impactful 15-year career.

The two-time Women’s World Cup winner announced on Thursday she was pregnant with her second child and retiring from the game.

She started and wore the captain’s armband for the San Diego Wave in her final match, playing for the first 13 minutes against the North Carolina Courage before subbing out of the game to an ovation at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

“I did everything I ever wanted to do and more. With this decision, I feel so at peace because I am ready to start my family and I am ready to hang up the boots and allow the next generation to flourish and just relish in the spotlight,” she said afterward. “Its a good feeling.”