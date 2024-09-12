MTC to operate special buses to manage holiday rush

In anticipation of the upcoming weekend holidays, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has announced a significant boost in special bus services starting tomorrow (Friday).

A total of 955 special buses will be deployed across various routes to meet the increased travel demand. These buses will operate primarily from the Kilambakkam bus terminus, enhancing connectivity for commuters. Additionally, 190 special buses will be traveling from Chennai to Coimbatore, and 20 more will be operating from the Madhavaram depot.

To further address travel needs, 350 special buses will be introduced on major routes, including those connecting Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Tirupur.

These services are designed to ensure smooth and convenient travel for passengers heading to different destinations. The MTC typically ramps up special bus services during weekends, festivals, and other peak travel times.

With the upcoming weekend holidays, the auspicious day, and Milad-un-Nabi, the MTC’s initiative aims to alleviate traffic congestion and provide effective transit options for travelers.