Udhayanidhi Stalin to become Tamil Nadu Deputy CM

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday approved Chief Minister M K Stalin’s recommendations on a cabinet reshuffle that included the elevation of his son Udhayanidhi as deputy CM and saw the return of V Senthil Balaji to the council of ministers, two days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case.

Further, three ministers, including Mano Thangaraj who held the Dairy Development portfolio, have been dropped.

Besides Balaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and S M Nasar have been inducted. Balaji had resigned in February this year, months after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, CM Stalin “recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (Ravi) to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister.” The Governor has approved the recommendations, it said, adding, the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers designate will be held on Sunday at 3.30 pm in Raj Bhavan.

Further, Minister for Higher Education, Dr K Ponmudy, is Minister for Forests.