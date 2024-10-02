Intermittent fasting may boost health of people with heart disease, diabetes

Following the 10-hour eating window, a type of intermittent fasting, can also help you manage metabolic syndrome — a group of medical conditions that can lead to heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

Risk factors attributing to the syndrome include elevated blood sugar, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol — key factors for poor heart health.

Researchers led by the University of California San Diego and Salk Institute in the US said the findings may help people looking to address their metabolic syndrome and reduce their risk for Type 2 diabetes.