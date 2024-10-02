India’s diamond imports drop 54 pc in August

India’s diamond imports saw a 54 per cent decline in August compared to the same month last year, as the country remains a dominant player in the global diamond industry, responsible for producing 95 per cent of the world’s polished diamonds, a report showed on Tuesday.

As per preliminary data from the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), India imported 5.6 million carats of diamonds during this period, underscoring the ongoing global shifts within the diamond market.

India’s imports of lab-grown rough diamonds, which are increasingly significant in the global market, were valued at $119 million in August, down 12 per cent from the previous year.

In terms of value, however, the narrative differs, with the imports for August 2024 estimated at $672 million.