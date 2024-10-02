Kia India logs 10% sales growth in July-Sep

Automaker Kia India on Tuesday said it registered sales of 66,553 units In the second quarter this fiscal (July-September period), marking almost 10 per cent growth over the April-June period this year.

For the month of September, the company posted 23,523-unit sales, over 17 per cent growth (year-on-year) compared to 20,022 units sold in the same month last year.

Sonet continued as best-selling model, with 10,335 units sold, followed by the Seltos and Carens, with 6,959 and 6,217 units, respectively, the company said in a statement.

“This success is a testament to the unparalleled customer experience our team consistently delivers. We have also prioritised expanding our touchpoints, ensuring that our best-in-class mobility solutions are accessible to all our customers across the country,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India.