Rahul Gandhi slams lavish Ambani wedding, Accuses BJP of attacking Constitution

At an election rally in Sonipat, Haryana, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a strong stance against the extravagant wedding of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s son, accusing him of spending “thousands of crores” that Gandhi claimed rightfully belonged to the people of India. Gandhi linked the lavish spending to the broader economic inequalities in the country, blaming the BJP-led government for fostering a system that disproportionately benefits a handful of billionaires.

Speaking to the crowd, Gandhi said, “Do you know that Ambani ji spent thousands of crore rupees on his son’s wedding? Whose money is it? It is your money.” He went on to highlight the economic challenges faced by the common people, particularly farmers, who, according to him, have to take out loans just to organize family weddings. He contrasted this with the ability of the wealthy elite to spend exorbitant amounts on lavish celebrations without financial burden.

Rahul Gandhi argued that this disparity reflects a system created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where only a select few individuals in India can afford such extravagance, while the average citizen struggles to make ends meet. “Narendra Modi has developed a system where 25 people in India can spend thousands of crore of rupees on their weddings, but a farmer can organise a wedding only by drowning in debt,” he said, stressing the plight of the working class.

In addition to criticizing wealth inequality, Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP of attacking the Constitution and working solely for the interests of billionaires like Mukesh Ambani. He alleged that the Modi government has been systematically undermining the rights of the common people and concentrating wealth and power in the hands of a few. Gandhi’s remarks were part of his broader critique of the BJP’s economic policies, which he claims have left the majority of Indians financially vulnerable while benefiting a select few.