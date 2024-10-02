Terrorism has no place in our world: Modi in conversation with Israel’s Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing the importance of combating terrorism and working towards peace in the Middle East. During their discussion, Modi condemned terrorism and stressed the need to prevent further escalation in the region, while ensuring the safe release of hostages caught in the ongoing conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing the importance of combating terrorism and working towards peace in the Middle East. During their discussion, Modi condemned terrorism and stressed the need to prevent further escalation in the region, while ensuring the safe release of hostages caught in the ongoing conflict.

Following the conversation, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to reiterate India’s stance on terrorism, saying, “Terrorism has no place in our world.” He added that India is committed to supporting all efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region. Modi also emphasized the importance of preventing regional escalation and protecting civilians affected by the conflict.

The conflict, which began with the abduction of Israeli citizens by Hamas in October last year, has escalated significantly. In retaliation, Israel has expanded its military operations in Gaza and launched strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel has also faced attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, further complicating the already tense situation in the region.

Israeli airstrikes have targeted Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, and the Israeli government has informed the U.S. of its plans for a limited ground operation, as reported by the Washington Post. The conflict now involves multiple regional actors, raising concerns about wider instability in West Asia.

India, with its significant diplomatic presence in the Middle East, has been advocating for peace and stability in the region. PM Modi’s conversation with Netanyahu signals India’s willingness to support international efforts aimed at de-escalation, while condemning acts of terrorism that have contributed to the ongoing violence.

As the conflict continues, the international community, including India, remains focused on preventing further escalation and working towards a peaceful resolution. PM Modi’s remarks underscore India’s firm stance against terrorism and its commitment to contributing to a stable and secure Middle East.