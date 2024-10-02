MUDA to reclaim 14 plots allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife amid money laundering case

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has decided to reclaim 14 plots allotted to Parvathi B M, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after she voluntarily relinquished ownership and possession of the land. This decision follows the recent filing of a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Siddaramaiah, in connection with alleged irregularities in the plot allotment process. The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has decided to reclaim 14 plots allotted to Parvathi B M, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after she voluntarily relinquished ownership and possession of the land. This decision follows the recent filing of a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Siddaramaiah, in connection with alleged irregularities in the plot allotment process.

In a letter submitted to MUDA on Monday, Parvathi B M expressed her intent to give up the plots, stating that her husband’s “respect, dignity, honor, and peace of mind” were more valuable to her than material wealth. MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan confirmed that the letter was submitted by Parvathi’s son, Dr. Yathindra, and that the MUDA had decided to cancel the sale deed following a review of the legal provisions.

The ED’s Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Siddaramaiah, which is equivalent to a police FIR, was registered on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into money laundering allegations. This case is tied to the alleged irregularities in the allocation of the compensatory plots to Parvathi.

Additionally, the Lokayukta police registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, his brother-in-law, and several others on September 27, following an order from a Special Court. These investigations have intensified scrutiny over the allotment of valuable plots in Mysuru, raising questions about potential favoritism and misuse of authority.

The controversy centers on the allocation of 14 compensatory plots in a high-value area of Mysuru to Parvathi B M. It is alleged that the property’s value was significantly higher than that of the original land she acquired. MUDA had allotted the plots under its 50:50 ratio scheme, where landowners whose land was acquired for residential layouts would receive 50% of developed land in return.

The case against Siddaramaiah and his family members has drawn significant public attention, particularly due to the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the prime location of the plots.