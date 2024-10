Tirupati laddu ghee row: MD of TN dairy firm moves Andhra HC seeking anticipatory bail

The MD of a Tamil Nadu-based dairy firm, which supplied ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case registered against the company in Tirupati last week.

According to the court’s website R Rajasekharan, Managing Director of AR Dairy Food Private Ltd filed the petition on September 30 and is likely to come up for hearing on October 3.

Rajasekharan sought a direction to the state government not to arrest him in connection with the case registered in East Tirupati police station, until disposal of the present Criminal Petition.