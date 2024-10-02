Ram Rahim granted parole days ahead of Haryana polls; ECI bars his entry into state

Singh, who is lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, is serving a 20-year sentence given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples. The Dera chief and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

He had sought a 20-day parole ahead of the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.

The parole has been granted, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the parole conditions, the sect chief will not take part in any election-related activity and will stay out of Haryana during the period.