Indian embassy issues advisory after Iran fires over 180 missiles at Israel

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, the Indian Embassy in Israel has issued a security advisory for all Indian nationals residing in or visiting the country. The warning came shortly after Iran launched over 180 missiles at Israel, following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli missile strike.

Escalation in West Asia

In response to Nasrallah’s death, Iran’s state media confirmed the large-scale missile attack on Israel, marking a severe escalation in the already volatile region. Israel’s defense forces quickly responded, ensuring that Israeli citizens were in bunkers and following established safety protocols. Despite the gravity of the situation, no immediate casualties were reported.

Indian Embassy’s Advisory

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv swiftly reacted to the unfolding crisis, urging Indian nationals in Israel to remain vigilant. In an official statement, the embassy advised all Indians to follow local safety guidelines and remain close to safety shelters in case of further hostilities.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to safety protocols as advised by the local authorities,” the advisory read. Additionally, it called for caution and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel within the country until the situation stabilizes.