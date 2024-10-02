Biden directs U.S. military support for Israel after Iranian missile attack

In response to the recent Iranian missile strikes on Israel, U.S. President Joe Biden has confirmed that the U.S. military actively supported Israel’s defense during the attack. Speaking at the White House, Biden emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, noting that the missile attack appeared to have been “defeated and ineffective.”

A Coordinated Defense Effort

Biden stated that nearly 200 missiles were fired by Iran at Israel, but the Israeli military, with U.S. assistance, successfully neutralized the threat. “At my direction, the United States military actively supported the defense of Israel,” Biden told reporters. He praised the efforts of both nations’ defense forces and the close coordination between U.S. and Israeli officials, which he credited for the swift and effective response.

The Israeli military reported no injuries from the missile strikes, further confirming the effectiveness of their defense systems. Biden highlighted this as a testament to Israel’s military capability and the successful joint planning between the two nations to anticipate and thwart such an attack.

U.S.-Israel Security Partnership

Reaffirming the United States’ steadfast support for Israel, Biden underscored the critical importance of the U.S.-Israel partnership in maintaining regional security. “Make no mistake, the United States is fully supportive of Israel,” he declared, emphasizing that U.S. national security officials had been in constant contact with their Israeli counterparts throughout the incident.

Biden also shared that he had spent much of the day in the situation room, working closely with his national security team to assess the situation and coordinate the response. “The national security team, as I said, is in constant contact with Israeli officials and counterparts,” Biden reiterated, underscoring the depth of the strategic alliance between the two nations.

Ongoing Tensions in the Middle East

The missile attack by Iran marks a sharp escalation in regional tensions, as Israel continues to face threats from multiple adversaries, including Iranian-backed groups. While the attack was largely ineffective, it highlights the fragile security environment in the Middle East.

As the situation develops, the U.S. has made it clear that it will continue to stand by Israel, offering both military and diplomatic support. With tensions running high, President Biden’s decisive response further cements the United States’ role as a key ally in Israel’s ongoing efforts to defend itself against external threats.

This incident adds another layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape, with the potential for further escalation as both Israel and Iran remain locked in a long-standing conflict.