Baba Siddique murder case: Photo of Zeeshan discovered on accused’s phone

Mumbai Police have discovered a photograph of Zeeshan Siddique, son of NCP leader Baba Siddique, on the phone of a suspect arrested in connection with Siddique’s murder case. According to a report by TOI, the image was shared with the suspect via Snapchat by their handler.

The police further stated that their investigation showed the conspirators and shooters communicated through Snapchat, with messages being deleted following specific instructions.

Zeeshan Siddique took to social media platform X to share a cryptic message On Friday. The post came just hours after his meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In his post he wrote, “Not all that is hidden sleeps, Nor all that is visible speaks.”

During the meeting, Zeeshan was briefed about the progress in the police investigation into his father’s murder.

The number of arrests related to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has risen to nine, with five additional suspects detained after raids in Panvel and Karjat in Raigad district.

The latest arrests came after raids in nearby regions, hinting at a well-organized operation behind the crime. However, the motive for the killing remains under investigation, and police are exploring multiple angles.