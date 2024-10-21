Delhi cops seek telegram info On ‘Justice League India’ after Rohini blast

A day after an explosion at a school in Rohini set off a multi-agency investigation, Delhi Police has written to authorities in the Telegram app, seeking information about a handle named ‘Justice League India’, sources have said. A day after an explosion at a school in Rohini set off a multi-agency investigation, Delhi Police has written to authorities in the Telegram app, seeking information about a handle named ‘Justice League India’, sources have said.

Last evening, the Telegram handle posted CCTV footage of the blast and claimed responsibility for it. According to police sources, they have yet to receive a response from Telegram to their query. No known terror organisation’s name has emerged in the probe into the blast so far.

At 7.47 am yesterday, a loud blast damaged the wall of the CRPF school in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar area.

While no one was injured, the explosion shattered windows of cars parked near the school and hoardings of shops in the area. A cloud of smoke was seen billowing after the blast.

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot. Fire engines and a bomb squad were called in. Later, sniffer dogs were pressed into action to look for clues.

A forensic team examined the spot and collected samples, including a white powder-like substance.

Anti-terror probe body National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard joined the investigation too. A case has been registered under the Explosives Act and the area has been cordoned off.

The blast, police sources said, appears to have been caused by a crude bomb. Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify who planted it. According to sources, police are not ruling out a conspiracy angle.

The explosion has, meanwhile, triggered a political blame game. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi targeted the Centre, which controls Delhi Police, over the law and order situation in the national capital.