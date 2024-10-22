Supreme Court’s bulldozer action warning to UP

Hearing a challenge to demolition notices served in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich after a communal clash, the Supreme Court today indirectly warned the Yogi Adityanath government against any bulldozer action. Hearing a challenge to demolition notices served in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich after a communal clash, the Supreme Court today indirectly warned the Yogi Adityanath government against any bulldozer action.

The court said it is the state government’s “choice” if it wants to risk violating the top court’s directions.

The court, however, noted that its orders in the ‘bulldozer justice’ case specify that it will not intervene if the structures facing demolition are illegal.

The bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan has asked the Uttar Pradesh government not to take any action before the next hearing tomorrow.

Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate CU Singh told the bench that local authorities issued demolition notices after the October 13 violence — which claimed one life — and asked them to respond within three days.

“Applicant No.1’s father and brothers surrendered… notices purportedly issued on 17 Oct, but pasted on 18th evening… we sought hearing on Sunday, but that did not happen. Some have approached HC,” Singh said.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court extended to 15 days the deadline to file replies to the demolition notices and directed the state authorities to decide after considering the responses.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, assured the court that no action would be taken till tomorrow.

“If they (UP authorities) want to take the risk of flouting our order, it’s their choice,” Justice Gavai said today. Justice Viswanathan added that the high court had given 15 days to file replies to the demolition notices.

Singh, however, said the petitioners have not been granted any protection.