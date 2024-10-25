New Zealand on top after vital first-innings lead

New Zealand are on top in the Test match against India in Pune having secured a vital first innings lead of 103. Having run through the Indian batting lineup in the morning session, New Zealand got the job done post Lunch, bowling India out for 156 thanks to Mitchell Santner’s career-best 7 for 53. They then added 85 more runs in the second innings for the loss of two wickets to extend the lead to 188 at Tea. New Zealand are on top in the Test match against India in Pune having secured a vital first innings lead of 103. Having run through the Indian batting lineup in the morning session, New Zealand got the job done post Lunch, bowling India out for 156 thanks to Mitchell Santner’s career-best 7 for 53. They then added 85 more runs in the second innings for the loss of two wickets to extend the lead to 188 at Tea.

Ravindra Jadeja began the session in positive fashion as he took charge of scoring duties. With only Washington Sundar being the recognised batter at the other end, Jadeja took on Santner for a couple of fours before slamming Ajaz Patel for a six down the ground. The allrounder took on Ajaz again for another maximum before Santner struck a crucial blow by getting rid of the batter to complete a five-fer.

In the same over, Santner struck again by dismissing Akash Deep after conceding a six off the previous delivery. Washington did his bit to reduce the deficit by targeting Ajaz for 14 in an over but Santner finished his dream outing by putting an end to India’s misery with the bat.

In desperate need of quick wickets, India opened the attack with Ashwin and Washington but New Zealand’s positive start caught the hosts off guard. The openers made 19 inside the first three overs and continued to increase the pressure on India before Washington broke through. Devon Conway, who looked in good touch yesterday, failed to connect a sweep to get trapped lbw.

Will Young pulled out the reverse sweep straight away but India started finding more purchase off the pitch by this time around. Sensing the need to add as many as possible, both Tom Latham and Young looked to keep the scorecard ticking. Eventually, Ashwin opened his column with the wicket of Young just before the Tea break. Considering how tricky the surface is, the visitors might likely adopt the same approach post the break as well.