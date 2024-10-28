Chief Justice speaks on PM’s Ganesh Puja visit row

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has responded to the massive political row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to his home for Ganesh Puja, saying no judicial matters are discussed in such meetings.

Responding to a question at the Loksatta annual lecture, the Chief Justice said it is a practice for Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of high courts to hold regular meetings.

“People think why these meetings. The maturity of our political system lies in the fact that there is a great deal of deference to the judiciary even in the political class. It is known. The judiciary’s budget is from the state. This budget is not for judges. We need new court buildings, new residences for judges in districts. For this, the Chief Justice and Chief Minister’s meetings are necessary,” he said.

The Chief Justice said he had earlier served as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.

“When the Chief Justice is appointed, they go the Chief Minister’s house. Then, the Chief Minister comes to the Chief Justice’s house. These meetings have set agenda. Say, 10 projects are going on in the state, what is the infra, the budget? The Chief Minister informs the priorities for these projects. Wouldn’t you have to meet for this? If this happens over letters, the work will never get completed.”

“There is a great deal of maturity in the political system. In the course of these meetings, never would the Chief Minister ask about a pending case. On August 14, and January 26, a wedding or mourning, the Chief Minister and the Chief Justice meet each other, there is no bearing on judicial work. People ask what deals are happening. This is just part of a robust dialogue,” he said.

Visuals of the Prime Minister visiting the Chief Justice’s residence and participating in the Ganesh Puja had sparked a massive political row, with a section of the Opposition saying that such meetings raise doubts.

Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP and a leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), had suggested that the Chief Justice should recuse himself from a case linked to the tussle between Shiv Sena UBT and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.