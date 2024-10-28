Cyber police warns public of fraudsters

Cybercrime authorities have issued a warning about a new type of scam targeting the public through digital payment platforms.

In this scam, fraudsters transfer a small amount of money, usually between 1,500 to 2,000 rupees, through Google Pay to random individuals. Later, they contact the recipient, claiming they sent the money by mistake and explaining they need funds urgently for a differently-abled child’s medical treatment. They then request the recipient to return the money either by transferring it to a specific mobile number or by scanning a QR code provided by them.

Authorities advise against complying with such requests and suggest responding that the money will be handed over to the nearest police station if necessary. These scammers aim to steal your bank details and attempt to commit further fraud.

If you encounter such suspicious activity, you’re encouraged to report it immediately via the toll-free number 1930 or on the website www.cybercrime.gov.in.