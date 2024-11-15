Flights to Bali resume after volcanic eruption

Eighty-three international routes were cancelled on Wednesday, the general manager of Bali’s international airport said in a statement, after Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spewed a nine-kilometre (5.6-mile) tower of ash into the sky.

The volcano has erupted more than a dozen times over the last two weeks, killing at least nine people and forcing the evacuation of thousands.

Qantas and Jetstar were resuming their services to Bali, Australia’s Qantas Group said in a statement Thursday, noting “improved” conditions.

Two delayed Qantas flights from yesterday were among those set to take off, Qantas said.

“We will continue to monitor the changing conditions and volcanic activity,” it said in the statement.

AirAsia planned to resume some flights to and from Bali later today, the company said in a statement to AFP, while Virgin Australia said on its website it would resume flights to and from Denpasar.