Eknath Shinde rushed to hospital in Thane after no improvement in health

Maharashtra Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was rushed to a hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane after no improvement in his health, sources said on Tuesday.

Doctors have advised full examination of his health. Shinde has been suffering from a throat infection and fever since last week.

Exiting the hospital, Shinde responded to media queries on his health saying “badhiya hai [all good]”.

The Shiv Sena leader had left for his native village in Satara district last Friday amid speculation that he was not happy with the way the new government was shaping up. He developed a high fever in his village.