Tripura: 3 cops suspended, 7 people held over breach of premises at Bangladesh mission

Four police officers have faced action, while seven people have been arrested in connection with a breach at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, police said on Tuesday.

Three sub-inspectors were suspended, and a deputy superintendent of police was “closed” and instructed to report to the police headquarters for alleged negligence, according to West Tripura SP Kiran Kumar K.

“A suo-motu case was registered at the New Capital Complex (NCC) police station over the incident. Seven persons have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the incident,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

An investigation has been launched, and further legal action will be taken, the SP added. In response to the breach, security at the consulate has been heightened with the deployment of CRPF and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel.

The incident occurred on Monday when activists from the Hindu Sangharsh Samity were protesting the arrest of former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and the reported alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.

Condemning the breach, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha had said, “During the protest rally, a group of youth tried to barge into the Assistant High Commission office of Bangladesh in Agartala. I condemned the incident. Peaceful protest can be allowed but such behaviour is not acceptable.”