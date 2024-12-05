Protecting the Protectors

The alarming figures shared by the MHA—730 suicides and over 55,000 voluntary retirements among CAPF personnel—demand immediate attention. While personal issues such as marital discord and financial stress are cited as primary reasons, the impact of long hours, sleep deprivation, and extended separation from families cannot be ignored. The alarming figures shared by the MHA—730 suicides and over 55,000 voluntary retirements among CAPF personnel—demand immediate attention. While personal issues such as marital discord and financial stress are cited as primary reasons, the impact of long hours, sleep deprivation, and extended separation from families cannot be ignored.

Efforts like the leave policy allowing personnel more time with their families are commendable, but they are not enough. Holistic measures, including mental health support, better work conditions, financial literacy programs, and a stigma-free environment for seeking help, are urgently needed.

Our jawans safeguard the nation at great personal cost. It is time for the nation to prioritize their well-being, ensuring they are supported in both duty and life.