Chiranjeevi joins hands with Srikanth Odela for an action thriller

Megastar Chiranjeevi, known for his exceptional knack for selecting compelling scripts and nurturing fresh talent, has announced his next film with Srikanth Odela, one of the most promising directors of recent times. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Odela’s career, as he teams up with the legendary actor for what is expected to be a high-octane action thriller.

Srikanth Odela, a die-hard fan of Chiranjeevi, shot to fame with his debut film Dasara, which was a massive commercial hit and received widespread critical acclaim, earning numerous prestigious awards. The upcoming project with Chiranjeevi will be Odela’s most ambitious venture yet.

Produced on a grand scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas and presented by Natural Star Nani’s Unanimous Productions, this collaboration has already created a buzz among fans and industry circles.

The official poster unveiled offers a glimpse into the movie’s intense theme. The fiery red visuals and the tagline, “He finds his peace in violence,” hint at a fierce and compelling role for Chiranjeevi, promising an electrifying cinematic experience. This film is being touted as the most violent and action-packed project in the Megastar’s illustrious career.

The movie will go on floors after Srikanth Odela completes his ongoing directorial venture, The Paradise, starring Nani.