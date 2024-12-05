Big Shorts Season 3 winners announced 

The top honor of the season, along with a cash prize of ₹5 lakhs, was awarded to Nellyan Karuppaiya for his short film “Be Like Kuttiyappa.” This heartwarming story revolves around a tribal boy’s extraordinary efforts to bring a helicopter to his village, showcasing ambition and resourcefulness in a unique way. Nellyan also earned an exclusive opportunity to pitch a feature film idea or undergo training with Turmeric Media, taking a significant step toward his filmmaking aspirations.

Other winners included Vignesh Vadivel, whose film “Anbuden” won the 1st Runner-Up award and ₹3 lakhs in prize money. The film captures a poignant story of betrayal and brotherhood through the lens of four children on a journey to watch IPL entertainment. Bhavan Alex’s “Rendu” took home the 2nd Runner-Up prize of ₹2 lakhs, presenting a gripping tale of a young man facing a miraculous twist in a life-threatening situation.

The 3rd and 4th Runner-Up awards went to Balabharathi’s “Kadavule” and Balaji Nagarajan’s “The Spell,” respectively. “Kadavule” combined a criminal’s murder plot with a love story that leads to a divine twist, while “The Spell” depicted a librarian’s magical journey after discovering a mystical artifact. Both films received ₹30,000 worth of coupons as their prizes.

This year’s competition emphasized impactful storytelling, bringing socially significant and imaginative narratives to the forefront. The winning short films were screened in over 300 theaters across Tamil Nadu for five weeks, drawing over 50,00,000 viewers. Additionally, the films garnered enthusiastic online engagement, amassing over 40,000 votes on YouTube.

Industry leaders lauded the initiative for nurturing budding filmmakers. R. Mahendran, CEO of Turmeric Media, said, “The Big Shorts platform has provided a rare opportunity for emerging storytellers to showcase their creativity. I congratulate the winners and look forward to their growth. Turmeric Media is proud to support the next generation of Indian filmmakers. Our doors will always remain open for great storytellers.”

Jayendra Panchapakesan, co-founder of Qube Cinema, echoed similar sentiments, adding, “With Big Shorts, we aim to breathe life into compelling stories. This platform has unearthed talents like actor Pradeep Ranganathan and directors Anand Ravichandran and Nattu Dev. I am excited to see where this season’s winners’ journeys take them.”