Vanangaan to hit screens on 10 Jan

The much-awaited Arun Vijay starrer Vanangaan, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Bala, is all set to hit the big screens on January 10, 2025, coinciding with the Pongal festival. The film, which has been generating buzz since the release of its intense trailer, promises to be a gripping revenge thriller.

The trailer, unveiled a few weeks ago, hints at a powerful story where Arun Vijay’s character seeks justice for his sister, who was sexually assaulted. His quest for revenge unfolds after he is wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. Notably, Arun Vijay remains silent throughout the trailer, indicating that he may be portraying a mute character, adding a layer of intrigue to the narrative.

The film stars Roshni Prakash as the female lead, alongside a strong supporting cast, including Samuthirakani, Mysskin, Ridha, Chaya Devi, Bala Sivaji, Shanmugarajan, Dr. Yohan Chacko, Kavitha Gopi, Brindha Sarathy, Mai Pa Narayanan, Aruldass, and Munish Sivagurunath.

On the technical front, Vanangaan boasts an impressive team. Music is composed by GV Prakash, while RB Gurudev handles cinematography, and Sathish Suriya is in charge of editing. Karthik Netha has penned the film’s lyrics, and Silva has choreographed the stunts. Sam CS is scoring the background music, adding intensity to this revenge drama.

Interestingly, Suriya and Krithi Shetty were originally cast in the lead roles but exited the project due to scheduling conflicts and creative differences. The film eventually found its footing with Arun Vijay taking on the central role.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions in collaboration with Bala’s home banner, B Studios, production for Vanangaan wrapped up in April 2024.

With Bala’s signature directorial style and Arun Vijay’s powerful performance, Vanangaan is expected to be a standout release during the Pongal season, offering audiences a thrilling and emotional cinematic experience.