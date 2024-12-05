Mazhaiyil Nanaigiren is ready for release

After notable performances in Tamil films like Remo, Solo, 90 ML, and Thambi, Malayalam actor Anson Paul is all set to headline his first Tamil film as a lead actor with Mazhaiyil Nanaigiren.

Written and directed by D. Suresh Kumar, the film is produced by P. Rajesh Kumar and Srividhya Rajesh under the Rajshree Ventures banner. Featuring music by Vishnu Prasad and cinematography by Kalyan, Mazhaiyil Nanaigiren is slated for a theatrical release on December 12.

Speaking about the film, director D. Suresh Kumar described it as a pure romantic drama with a unique twist. He said, “We’ve seen love explored in many forms in countless films. This story, however, delves into rejected love. The narrative revolves around the reasons for the rejection and whether those issues are resolved. The climax is sure to leave a mark, as it brings a fresh perspective to the genre.”

The title Mazhaiyil Nanaigiren (Drenched in the Rain) reflects the deep connection between rain and the story. According to the director, “Rain is more than a backdrop; it is almost a character in the film. The story begins in the rain and concludes in the rain, making the title apt.”

The film also features Rebo Monica in a significant role. Suresh Kumar shared that her character is one that conceals her feelings of love, making it a pivotal and memorable performance for her.

Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi was initially approached to play a key role in the film. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, he couldn’t be part of the project.

Additionally, superstar Rajinikanth, a close friend of producer Rajesh Kumar, sent his best wishes for the film through a special video message.