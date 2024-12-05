Liver disease may affect your sleep

MASLD (formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) is the most common liver disorder: it affects 30 per cent of adults and between 7 per cent and 14 per cent of children and adolescents. This prevalence is predicted to rise to more than 55 per cent of adults by 2040.

While previous studies have implicated disturbances in the circadian clock and the sleep cycle in the development of MASLD, the new study by researchers from the University of Basel in Switzerland showed for the first time that the sleep-wake rhythm in patients with MASLD does indeed differ from that in healthy individuals.