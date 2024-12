New AI tool help detect Alzheimer’s linked behaviours decades early

A team of US researchers has developed a novel Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tool that can pick subtle signs of Alzheimer’s disease that emerge decades before a formal diagnosis is made.

The signs are often in the form of irregular behaviors that reflect very early stages of brain dysfunction.

The team from Gladstone Institutes in California engineered mice to mimic key aspects of Alzheimer’s and used the new video-based machine learning tool to detect early signs of the brain disease.

The findings, published in the journal Cell Reports, sheds light on a new strategy for identifying neurological disease earlier than currently possible and tracking how it develops over time.