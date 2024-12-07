IMD predicts heavy rain for Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, over the coming days.

A low-pressure area is expected to develop in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, December 7, and is likely to move west-northwestwards, reaching the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka by December 12.

This system is anticipated to bring rain to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 11 and 12, and to Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on December 12.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, the cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal persists, extending up to 3.1 km above sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area will likely form over the central south Bay of Bengal around December 7.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai predicts light to moderate rain in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Saturday, with heavier rainfall expected on specific days on December 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of Northwest India starting December 8.