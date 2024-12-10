Chennai on high alert as IMD forecasts heavy downpour within 24 hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Tamil Nadu as a low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen in the next 24 hours.

Although the system remains stationary for now, it is anticipated to intensify into a deep depression soon.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for several districts in Tamil Nadu over the next four days.

The IMD has advised fishermen to stay out of the sea, while those currently in deep waters are urged to return to shore immediately. Strong winds of 35-45 km/h are expected over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

The alert comes shortly after the impact of Cyclone Fengal, which caused widespread destruction in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in late November.