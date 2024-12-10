Kadavulae Ajithae chants by fans: Ajith Kumar expresses concern

In recent days, the slogan Kadavulae Ajithae has been echoing among fans of actor Ajith Kumar, reflecting their adoration and devotion. However, the actor himself has expressed concern over such fanatical admiration.

Ajith Kumar issued a heartfelt statement urging his fans to prioritize their responsibilities and maintain a balanced perspective. “I sincerely hope my request will be respected without delay. Work hard, take care of your family, and be law-abiding citizens. My best wishes for a beautiful life for you and your families. Live and let live!” he stated.

This message highlights Ajith’s grounded approach and his desire to set a positive example for his fans. Despite being a celebrated star in Tamil cinema, Ajith Kumar has consistently maintained a low-profile, steering clear of public glorification and urging his followers to lead meaningful lives.

His statement serves as a reminder of the importance of responsibility and humility, resonating not only with his fans but with the wider public as well.