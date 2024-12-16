Heavy rainfall, Squally weather expected in TN

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts on December 17 and 18.

Alongside the rainfall warning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted squally weather in coastal areas, cautioning fishermen against venturing into the sea.

The RMC has forecast rainfall ranging between 12 cm and 20 cm over the two days. The showers are expected to be widespread, with certain areas likely to experience intense spells.

The rainfall forecast is attributed to an atmospheric circulation over the South Andaman Sea and the adjacent southeast Bay of Bengal. While the system was expected to develop into a low-pressure area on Sunday, its formation was delayed. However, conditions are now favorable for its formation, according to the RMC.

In addition to heavy rainfall, the IMD has issued warnings for squally weather along the South Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining areas:

Winds of 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, are expected to prevail.