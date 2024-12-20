Delhi police registers FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, in connection with a scuffle in Parliament. BJP had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi under various sections including 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention). Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, in connection with a scuffle in Parliament. BJP had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi under various sections including 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention).

The Delhi Police removed section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS and all other sections are the same as given in the complaint. The Delhi Police had also received complaint from Congress which is being “investigated”. Earlier in the day, BJP leader Anurag Thakur along with fellow MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Hemang Joshi, filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament Street Police Station for “assault and incitement.” “Today, a highly unfortunate incident occurred in Parliament, perpetrated by the Congress Party and its leader, Rahul Gandhi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi have a habit of violating the law. Rahul Gandhi’s arrogance leads him to believe he is above the law,” Anurag Thakur said while talking to the reporters. “We have filed a complaint against him for assault and provocation. The complaint details the incident that took place today outside the Parliament’s Makar Gate, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully, and Rahul Gandhi pushed and injured them.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the FIR filed against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shows government desperation and claimed that the BJP is engaging in distractions because they know that the country will not tolerate its “disrespect” towards B R Ambedkar.

Reacting to the FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said that the BJP government has become so desperate that they are lodging false FIRs. “This is a symbol of government’s desperation. They have become so desperate that they are lodging false FIRs. Rahul ji can never push anyone, I am his sister I know him, he can never do such a thing,” Priyanka said.

“Frankly, the country knows this too. The country is watching how desperate they are that they are lodging baseless FIRs…These are all distractions,” she added.

The Congress General Secretary stated that the BJP is afraid of the Opposition raising the issue of Ambedkar, as its true stance on him has been exposed, referring to Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha.

Priyanka said, “This Government is scared. This Government is scared to discuss the Adani matter. It is scared of having any discussion. They know that their true sentiments for Ambedkar ji have come out. So, they are now scared of the Opposition because we are raising this issue.”

She also said that the issue of Ambedkar’s insult is closely tied to the national interest.

“National interest is related to this matter. Our Constitution has been given by Ambedkar ji, people of this country and our freedom struggle. Such insult to him will not be tolerated by India,” she added.

On Thursday, police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, hours after the BJP filed a complaint, accusing him of physical assault and incitement during a scuffle in Parliament premises.