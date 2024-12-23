16 soldiers killed in terror attack in NW Pak

Sixteen soldiers died and eight others were injured as terrorists attacked a security check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan early Saturday, security sources said.

The terrorist attacked Lita Sar check post in Makeen in South Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan, sources added.

This is one of the biggest attacks on the security forces in months.

The attack comes days after Pakistani security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in the Sararogha area of the same district.

Law enforcement personnel acted on the reported presence of militants and killed two terrorists while two militants were apprehended in the operation in December first week.

South Waziristan is one of the seven semi-autonomous tribal areas, where the Army has for more than a decade been battling militants linked from banned outfits.