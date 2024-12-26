Good to contribute to the team: Hayley Matthews

West Indies Women skipper Hayley Matthews expressed happiness following her ton in the second match of the ongoing three-match series against India Women.

Right-hand batter Harleen Deo’s strong knock and bowler’s collective effort took Women in Blue to victory over the Caribbean by 115 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Kotambi Stadium on Tuesday.

“You never really want to finish an innings chasing 350-plus. Kudos to their batters, they have talented players who have stepped up. We have to restrict them a little more and take some early wickets as well. This series is very important to us and we have to look at the fact that one more game is left. Those points could be important for us and could put us in a good position (to qualify for the World Cup).

Good to contribute to the team. Bittersweet being on the losing end, but good to spend some time in the middle and hopefully I can use that to my advantage (in the next match),” Hayley Matthews said in the post-match presentation.

Chasing 359, West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews led from the front for the visitors, smashing a valiant 106 off 109 to stabilise the chase on one end, but the Indian bowlers, led by Priya Mishra proved too strong for the visitors. Opting to bat, the top-order delivered the goods for India, with Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal taking India off to a flying start, forging yet another 110-run opening wicket stand, before Mandhana fell on 53.

Rawal, playing in just her second ODI, shone with a blistering 86-ball 76 as well that pushed India towards a commanding total. Deol brought out her best in the blue jersey, notching up 115 off just 103 deliveries, and smashing 16 fours along the way.

The 26-year-old, alongside Jemimah Rodrigues, added an attacking 116 off 70 balls for the fourth wicket. Rodrigues helped herself to a swash-buckling 52 off 36, as India closed out their innings at 358/5 – their joint-highest score in women’s ODIs. In return, the West Indies lost a flurry of wickets at the top, with only skipper Matthews holding guard to register her seventh ODI century against the Indian bowlers.

Shemaine Campbelle (38), Zaida James (25) and Afy Fletcher (22) showed resistance later on but India, led by Priya Mishra’s three-wicket haul, overcame the visitors by 115 runs. Pratika Rawal (2-37), Deepti Sharma (2-40) and Titas Sadhu (2-42) grabbed two wickets apiece to bundle out the visitors for 243 in 46.2 overs. With Australia clinching the ICC Women’s Championship after their series win over New Zealand, India will aim to pip England for the second spot, with four games remaining.