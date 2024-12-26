2024: India emerges as global chess superpower

The image of a smiling D Gukesh standing with outstretched hands will forever be embossed in the memory of a nation of billions.

The moment, which came right after his victory over Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship in Singapore, was a bold signature on India’s rise as a true global chess super power in the post Viswanathan Anand era.

Year 2024 was a story of resurgence in Indian chess, crafted by Anand himself.

The fearless and ambitious teenagers or “Vishy’s children” as Garry Kasparov calls them, now have a role model to emulate — an 18-year-old from Chennai, the youngest ever world champion in the long history of chess.

But the genesis of that success was during the FIDE Candidates tournament in April.

He emerged as the youngest ever winner of that tournament, setting up a title clash with 32-year-old defending champion Liren.

The Gukesh moment

Gukesh was viewed as the favourite going into the title matches, consisting of 14 rounds. That tag itself might have been a pressure point. But with wins in Games 3, 11 and 14, the Indian managed to seal an epochal feat.

Gukesh showed immense presence of mind to carry an entire nation’s hope on his tender shoulders.

But a crumb of credit should also go to a highly-efficient and varied support staff that included the Anand, the pioneer of chess revolution in India, and renowned mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton.

Chess Olympiad triumph

Before Gukesh, India showed its envious inventory of chess champions to the world in all its splendour at Budapest in September. The country walked away with six gold medals in team and individual categories.