DMK criticizes AIADMK, BJP over sexual harassment case

DMK Organizing Secretary RS Bharathi has strongly criticized AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president Annamalai for their responses to the recent sexual harassment incident at Anna University. Addressing the media at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, Bharathi accused both leaders of politicizing the issue and indulging in selective outrage. DMK Organizing Secretary RS Bharathi has strongly criticized AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president Annamalai for their responses to the recent sexual harassment incident at Anna University. Addressing the media at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, Bharathi accused both leaders of politicizing the issue and indulging in selective outrage.

Bharathi questioned Palaniswami’s silence during the Pollachi sexual assault case, which occurred during his tenure as Chief Minister. “Why is he now indulging in politics over the Anna University incident, when he remained silent as over 200 girl students were harassed in Pollachi?” Bharathi asked.

The DMK leader also mocked Annamalai’s decision to whip himself as a form of protest against the Anna University incident, calling it a “ridiculous” and “barbaric” act. He further questioned why Annamalai didn’t stage similar protests during the Pollachi case or against harassment incidents in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. “His selective outrage is laughable,” Bharathi remarked, accusing the BJP leader of staging a publicity stunt.

Responding to allegations that the accused in the Anna University case was a DMK member, Bharathi dismissed the claim as “baseless.” He reiterated the DMK government’s commitment to ensuring women’s safety and well-being.

Bharathi also took a dig at Annamalai’s vow to not wear sandals as long as the DMK is in power. “If that’s the case, he’ll have to go barefoot for the rest of his life,” Bharathi joked, dismissing the statement as political rhetoric.

The DMK leader concluded by accusing both opposition leaders of using the Anna University incident to gain political mileage, while reiterating that the ruling government is taking all necessary steps to address such issues and protect women in the state.