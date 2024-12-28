Manmohan Singh’s demise: CM cancels official visits 

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a seven-day mourning period to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday. As a mark of respect, Chief Minister MK Stalin’s scheduled three-day visit to Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari has been cancelled. The Tamil Nadu government has declared a seven-day mourning period to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday. As a mark of respect, Chief Minister MK Stalin’s scheduled three-day visit to Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari has been cancelled.

The Chief Minister was set to inaugurate various government schemes and participate in significant events in the two districts. Among the major events was the silver jubilee celebration of the Thiruvalluvar statue and the inauguration of a glass bridge connecting the statue to Vivekananda Rock in Kanniyakumari. These events, planned to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the statue’s installation, were slated for December 31.

However, all government programmes, including these inaugural events, have been postponed in light of the mourning period. The State government has announced that the national flag will fly at half-mast during the seven days of mourning.

Chief Minister Stalin also paid rich tributes to Dr. Manmohan Singh, recalling his contributions to the nation. This solemn period of mourning reflects the profound respect Tamil Nadu holds for the late Prime Minister.