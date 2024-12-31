Chennai gets ready to welcome 2025

To ensure a safe and incident-free New Year’s celebration, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has announced a series of measures. These include a ban on fireworks, restrictions on public gatherings, and enhanced security across the city.

Fireworks Ban and Permissions for Gatherings

A complete ban on bursting firecrackers has been imposed for New Year’s Day to prevent accidents and disturbances. Residents planning celebrations in residential areas must obtain prior permission from the authorities to avoid noise-related inconveniences to neighbors.

Restricted Beach Access and Coastal Security

Public access to Chennai’s beaches will be curtailed from the evening of December 31 to January 1, 2025. Barricades will be placed along the coast, and police will patrol the area using all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). Cavalry units and drone cameras will also be deployed to monitor and enforce these restrictions, ensuring public safety.

Traffic and Road Safety Measures

To promote road safety, vehicle censor teams will monitor traffic at 425 key locations across the city. Thirty road safety teams equipped with essential tools will patrol on two-wheelers to assist motorists and respond to emergencies swiftly. Special surveillance teams have been deployed in hotspots to deter reckless driving and prevent illegal bike racing.

Enhanced Security at Public Places

Security arrangements have been ramped up at over 100 temples, churches, and public areas. Measures include increased police presence, CCTV surveillance, and crowd management to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent untoward incidents.

Guidelines for Motorists

Motorists traveling along key routes like ECR, OMR, and GST roads have been cautioned against reckless driving and loud disturbances. Strict enforcement of traffic regulations will be in place to maintain order and safety.

Emergency Assistance and Public Cooperation

Citizens are urged to cooperate with the police by adhering to the rules and reporting any disturbances or incidents. Complaints can be lodged via the Hello Police number (7200102104) or the Control Room’s special helplines (044-29540880, 044-29540555/777).

Meanwhile, to ensure a safe and accident-free New Year celebration, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions and special parking arrangements, focusing on Marina and Elliots beaches. These measures aim to manage large crowds and maintain road safety.

Flyover Closures

23 flyovers will be closed from 8 PM on December 31 to 6 AM on January 1 as a precautionary step.

Key Traffic Diversions

Marina Beach: Foreshore Service Road and Kamarajar Salai will be closed to traffic. Vehicles from Adyar, Parry’s, and Dr RK Salai will face diversions.

Besant Nagar: 6th Avenue and roads near Annai Velankanni Church will be blocked.

Flag Staff Road: No entry from Wallajah Point towards War Memorial.

MTC Bus Rerouting

Northbound and southbound buses will be diverted via RK Mutt Road, Anna Salai, and Luz Junction.

Parking Facilities

Special parking zones include Swami Sivananda Salai, Wallajah Road, and educational campuses like Queen Mary’s College. Besant Nagar parking is arranged on Olcott Road and avenue roads.

Monitoring and Safety

ANPR and CCTV cameras will monitor violations, while the public is urged to follow traffic rules for a safe celebration.