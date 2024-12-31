Thiruvalluvar statue fete: Stalin announces key initiatives

Kanyakumari, Dec 31: Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the second day of the silver jubilee celebration of the Thiruvalluvar Statue in Kanyakumari, emphasizing its significance and announcing seven major initiatives to honor the legacy of Thiruvalluvar and Tamil culture. Kanyakumari, Dec 31: Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the second day of the silver jubilee celebration of the Thiruvalluvar Statue in Kanyakumari, emphasizing its significance and announcing seven major initiatives to honor the legacy of Thiruvalluvar and Tamil culture.

Key Announcements by CM Stalin:

3D Projection of Thiruvalluvar’s Life:

A 3D visual display showcasing the life and legacy of Thiruvalluvar has been created at a cost of ₹12 crore.

New Passenger Boats:

Three new passenger boats will be introduced to ferry visitors to the statue:

The first boat will be named after K. Kamaraj. The second boat will honor Marshall Nesamani. The third boat will be named after G.U. Pope.

Upgrading Kanyakumari Municipality:

The Kanyakumari municipality will be elevated to the status of a town panchayat.

Thirukkural Training Classes:

Thirukkural training sessions will be conducted in all districts to spread its teachings.

Competitions to Promote Thirukkural:

Art, literature, and knowledge-based competitions related to Thirukkural will be organized.

Encouraging Display of Thirukkural:

Private organizations will be encouraged to display Thirukkural couplets and explanations, similar to government offices.

Annual Thirukkural Conference:

A Thirukkural conference will be held annually to celebrate and promote its teachings.

CM Stalin dismissed critics questioning the need for a silver jubilee celebration of the statue, highlighting its cultural and historical importance. He praised the late Karunanidhi for his vision in establishing the statue and hailed it as a shield protecting Tamil culture and values.